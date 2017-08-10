SCSO warns of fake deputy call scam

Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is alerting people of a phone scam with people saying they are deputies.

SCSO said Shelby County is never mentioned, but the fake deputy tells the person they missed jury duty and will be arrested unless they pay $2,500.

The caller tells the person to load money on a Green Dot card and send it to a provided address.

SCSO does not handle business this way. If you receive a similar phone call, it is a scam and you should hang up.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.