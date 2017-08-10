'Deadbeat dad' convicted for withholding $23K in child support

Mississippi convicted a Memphis father for failing to pay $23,000 in child support.

Prosecutors argued that Abdalrahim Shadi Hasain, 37, willfully refused to pay the money to his daughter, according to Attorney General Jim Hood.

“Our office will not allow deadbeat dads to get away with not supporting their children,” Hood said. “I thank the jury for recognizing this parent’s responsibility to his child.”

Hasain was booked into the Harrison County Jail. He'll face a sentencing hearing August 31.

Hasain could face up to 5 years behind bars, have to pay back the full amount of money, and be fined up to $500.

