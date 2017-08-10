Mid-South Peace and Justice Center offering fall workshops

The Mid-South Peace and Justice Center has announced several upcoming workshops.

They're inviting people interested in learning about grassroots organizing, community work and confronting oppression and injustice to register.

The first workshop is "Privilege and Oppression Awareness," will be held Sept. 21 from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. To register, click on this link.

A workshop called "Facilitation Skills When Disruption Happens" is set for Oct. 19 from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Click on this link to register.

Then, "Community Organizing Skills Training" will be held from Nov. 3-5 and include more than 14 hours of training. This workshop will teach participants to develop foundational skills to be an organizer and create systematic change in a group or community, keeping nonviolence as a foundation. For more information, click here.

You are also invited to contact MSPJC for more information and to schedule training for your group or community. Fees are negotiable, scholarships are available and donations for scholarships are greatly appreciated.

Trainings can be designed specifically for established groups, organizations, campaigns, and coalitions. Comprehensive weekend workshops on specific organizing skill sets, issue or community-specific formats are available.

Trainings in Spanish are also available. All trainings are offered in English or Spanish as requested, and they work and collaborate with bilingual trainers and facilitators.

For more information visit this link or email them here.

