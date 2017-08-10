1 in custody following shooting on Jamaica Ave - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

A man was shot on Jamaica Avenue in Memphis on Thursday afternoon, according to Memphis Police Department.

The man was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Officers said they have the shooting suspect in custody.

