1 in custody following shooting on Jamaica Ave

Mississippi convicted a Memphis father of failing to pay $23,000 in child support.More >>
Dozens of suspected criminals are now behind bars thanks to a 6-month investigation.More >>
Memphis Police Department shut down an Orange Mound store deemed a public nuisance.More >>
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for a missing Corinth man.More >>
A man was shot on Jamaica Avenue in Memphis on Thursday afternoon, according to Memphis Police Department.More >>
The teenagers, one whom is the baby’s cousin, face assault and child endangerment charges.More >>
The Applebee's closings will be based on store profitability and quality, DineEquity said in a release. DineEquity is the chain's parent company.More >>
Police say while 11-year-old Jamoneisha Merritt slept, a 12-year-old girl threw boiling water in her face, which scalded her awake to suffer in agony.More >>
Channing Tatum has hosted an impromptu dance party in a convenience store at a North Carolina gas station.More >>
A disagreement over a microwave led to the murders of two children in North Charleston Monday, according to newly released 911 calls.More >>
Japan and South Korea vowed a strong reaction if the North were to go through with the plan.More >>
It hasn't been a completely smooth ride, but the 12 and under Lufkin All Stars entered Wednesday night's championship game of the Southwest Regional tournament in Waco undefeated. Known as Texas East, the boys faced Texas West, a team from San Antonio. As we like to say, "Beast Texas" came through one more time. Lufkin defeated Texas West 2 to 1 to punch its ticket to the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.More >>
The Hattiesburg Public School District is investigating how a kindergartner was left alone on a bus during school hours on Wednesday.More >>
A man was nailed to a tree, conscious, slumping, and groaning in pain.More >>
The state Department of Corrections is investigating as an inmate at a South Carolina prison continues to use a cell phone and social media to post videos and even go live on Facebook flashing a knife despite being reprimanded twice for both.More >>
