Silver Alert issued for missing Corinth man

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for a missing Corinth man.

Herchial “Lonnie” Jones, 69, is a white male standing 5-feet-11-inches tall weighing 160 pounds with gray hair and hazel eyes. He was wearing a plaid shirt and khaki pants.

He was last seen Monday, Aug. 7 walking near a wooded area in the 3100 block of North Harper Road in Corinth.

Family members said Jones may suffer from a medical condition that may impair his judgment.

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Herchial “Lonnie” Jones contact the Corinth Police Department at 662-286-3377.

