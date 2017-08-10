6-month investigation ends with suspected drug dealers in jail

Dozens of suspected criminals are now behind bars thanks to a 6-month investigation.

Memphis Police Department announce it arrested 26 of 36 suspected drug dealers.

MPD's Organized Crime Unit identified the 36 suspects after an extensive investigation into cocaine trafficking in Memphis.

Investigators seized cocaine, marijuana, pills, firearms, vehicles, and cash from the suspects and their homes.

MPD said 10 suspects remain at large, but officers are working diligently to find them and bring them to justice.

