Donations help UGA student raise money for new car

A college student who lost her vehicle after a Midtown car theft and crash one week ago will be getting a new ride.

Ashley Isom's car was stolen outside of Planet Fitness last Thursday, Aug. 3.

The suspect, Richard Hughes, crashed and was killed just two blocks away.

Ashley said her heart sank when she saw her car was gone.

“It was more than just a car,” Ashley said. “That was hours, days, weeks, months of just working so just knowing that it's just taken from me in a matter of minutes was just, I don't know, it just kind of hit me.”

Ashley needed her car to get back to class at the University of Georgia, and she turned to GoFundMe.

People donated more than $2,800, which she says is enough to get a new car for the start of school.

