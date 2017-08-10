Delta Fair 2017 will have enhanced security

The Delta Fair has announced the enhanced security and safety features they will put in place this year.

This comes after incidents during the setup and fair festivities last year.

In August 2016, two Delta Fair workers were shocked, after coming into contact with a power line while they were working to set up a ride. Both workers were alert when they went to the hospital.

Then, in September, seven riders on the Moonraker were taken to the hospital, following a ride malfunction.

Around the same date, a group of people panicked when someone said they heard gunshots. However, it was part of the Rhinestone Roper act and no real bullets were fired.

The fair released the following steps they plan to take this year:

Enhanced Safety and Security Measures Provided by Delta Fair & Music Festival

Delta Fair & Music Festival to ensure additional inspections by Reed Exposition Midway provided National Association of Amusement Ride Safety Official before the opening of the carnival midway.





Delta Fair & Music Festival to provide additional National Association of Amusement Ride Safety Official for initial inspection along with State of Tennessee Department of Workplace Regulations and Compliance Division, Amusement Device Unit inspection and Reed Exposition Midway inspection prior to opening and operations of the Delta Fair & Music Festival.

Delta Fair & Music Festival to ensure additional random inspections of rides throughout fair operations September 1-10 by two different Reed Exposition Midway provided National Association of Amusement Ride Safety Officials.



Delta Fair & Music Festival to enact random inspections of ride operators and general grounds and operations safety and security best practices by Delta Fair & Music Festival provided certified Fire Department inspectors.



Delta Fair & Music Festival will provide additional security officers to assist the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office efforts.

The Delta Fair will run September 1-10.

