Support your local farmers market

The secret is out – the Czech Republic will be the country honored at next year's Memphis in May festival.More >>
The secret is out – the Czech Republic will be the country honored at next year's Memphis in May festival.More >>
It's National Farmers Market Week and in the Mid-South agriculture and farmers markets go hand in hand.More >>
It's National Farmers Market Week and in the Mid-South agriculture and farmers markets go hand in hand.More >>
The Delta Fair has announced the enhanced security and safety features they will put in place this year.More >>
The Delta Fair has announced the enhanced security and safety features they will put in place this year.More >>
Eighty-five recruits are on their way to becoming Memphis Police officers.More >>
Eighty-five recruits are on their way to becoming Memphis Police officers.More >>
Dozens of suspected criminals are now behind bars thanks to a six-month investigation.More >>
Dozens of suspected criminals are now behind bars thanks to a six-month investigation.More >>
Channing Tatum has hosted an impromptu dance party in a convenience store at a North Carolina gas station.More >>
Channing Tatum has hosted an impromptu dance party in a convenience store at a North Carolina gas station.More >>
Police say while 11-year-old Jamoneisha Merritt slept, a 12-year-old girl threw boiling water in her face, which scalded her awake to suffer in agony.More >>
Police say while 11-year-old Jamoneisha Merritt slept, a 12-year-old girl threw boiling water in her face, which scalded her awake to suffer in agony.More >>
The state Department of Corrections is investigating as an inmate at a South Carolina prison continues to use a cell phone and social media to post videos and even go live on Facebook flashing a knife despite being reprimanded twice for both.More >>
The state Department of Corrections is investigating as an inmate at a South Carolina prison continues to use a cell phone and social media to post videos and even go live on Facebook flashing a knife despite being reprimanded twice for both.More >>
A Phenix City mom is outraged after her daughter came home with several bite marks from a Columbus daycare.More >>
A Phenix City mom is outraged after her daughter came home with several bite marks from a Columbus daycare.More >>
Japan and South Korea vowed a strong reaction if the North were to go through with the plan.More >>
Japan and South Korea vowed a strong reaction if the North were to go through with the plan.More >>
A man was nailed to a tree, conscious, slumping, and groaning in pain.More >>
A man was nailed to a tree, conscious, slumping, and groaning in pain.More >>