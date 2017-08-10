MPD graduates largest recruit class this decade - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

MPD graduates largest recruit class this decade

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Eighty-five recruits are on their way to becoming Memphis Police officers.

Thursday was graduation night for the 123rd Basic Recruit Class.

Top brass, including Director Mike Rallings, was at the First Baptist Broad Church to congratulate them.

Mayor Jim Strickland said this is the department's largest recruit class in more than a decade.

Congratulations to all of the new graduates!

