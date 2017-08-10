Czech Republic to be honored at 2018 Memphis in May

The secret is out – the Czech Republic will be the country honored at next year's Memphis in May festival.

Organizers made that announcement Thursday night while discussing the success of this past Memphis in May.

They said the Beale Street Music Festival was a big highlight.

One organizer said the Beale Street Music Festival saw a huge increase in gross revenue up 16 percent, or about $3.6 million.

The Beale Street Music Festival will be May 4-6 2018, so mark your calendars.

