Lynch, Broncos beat Bears in preseason opener

Year two in the NFL for former Memphis Tigers quarterback Paxton Lynch still has him in an understudy role for the Denver Broncos.

If Lynch is going to push for playing time, he'll need to perform in the preseason.



The Broncos kicked off the NFL preseason taking on the Bears in Chicago.

Lynch came off the bench in the 2nd quarter for incumbent starter Trevor Siemian.

Lynch doing what he can with a limited offensive package, mainly throwing short passes to keep the defense honest. His stats, a meager 6 of 9 for less than 50 yards, but no interceptions.

The Broncos appeared to keep their offense close to vest for both Lynch and Siemian, whose stats weren't much better.

The 6-foot-7 Lynch does show his athleticism, escaping a sure sack to pick up an 8 yard first down on a broken play, and the Broncos pulled off the win.

Final Score 24-17.

Lynch will start in the Broncos second preseason game Friday against the 49ers.

