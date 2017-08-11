What we are working on Friday morning

Happy Friday morning!

Memphis Police Department said it broke up a major cocaine ring. This appears to be centered around parts of North Memphis. The catch here is that they are still searching for multiple people this morning. We're talking about Operation Cocaine Cowboy this morning.

The Rev. Jesse Jackson will return to Memphis this weekend for multiple events. He will be discussing $5 million in renovations to a hospital that would treat African Americans when no other hospital would. We'll talk about his visit and what else he's expected to do here in the Bluff City.

The Delta Fair announced what enhanced security and safety features will be put in place this year. We'll talk about what organizers are planning this morning on #wmc5.



Today officially begins 2017 Elvis Week at Elvis Presley's Graceland. This marks the 40th Anniversary of Elvis' passing and its expected to be the largest Elvis Week ever. We're talking about some of the events this morning on WMC.

The great American eclipse is just 10 days away. We have some tips to watch the solar eclipse without hurting your eyes. Details this morning.

There's a better chance for a shower or two today and this weekend. Highs are expected to be around 90 today. Details on rain and the weekend forecast on WMC Action News 5 with weather and traffic no more than 7 minutes away all morning long.

Tipton Co. grandfather killed in crash caused by repeat DUI offender

26 arrested, 10 wanted in 6-month cocaine bust

Czech Republic to be honored at 2018 Memphis in May

