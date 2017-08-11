Jesse Jackson returns to Memphis

A civil rights activist is back in Memphis to take care of some business.

Reverend Jesse Jackson is in town to follow up on a demand he made months ago and to raise money for a hospital.

Jackson's last trip to Memphis took place in May. While here he demanded city government come up with a plan to increase contracts with minority-owned businesses.

Jackson's team said the activist plans to speak with City Hall representatives to follow up on that topic.

However, Jackson will first make a stop at Collins Chapel Connectional Hospital. He's there to help raise money for a renovation and expansion project at the hospital.

Collins Chapel Connectional Hospital was one of the only hospitals in town that African Americans were allowed to go to while the city was segregated.

The hospital said it needs $5 million to complete the renovation project.

Jackson's team said he will also host a community panel and tour St. Jude Children's Research Hospital while he is in town.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.