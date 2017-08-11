Suspect in deadly Downtown Memphis crime spree scheduled for court

The man accused of going on a deadly Downtown Memphis crime spree is scheduled to be in court Friday.

Memphis Police Department said Justin Welch's actions on June 4, 2016 resulted in two people dying. Welch shot two people at Westy's on North Main Street before running over and killing MPD officer Verdell Smith.

Josh Walton was one of the people shot at Westy's. His family confirmed Walton's health recently declined and he died as a result of injuries he received that night.

Welch has already been indicted on 14 criminal charges, but prosecutors could increase those charges today due to Walton's death.

WMC Action News 5 will update you with what happens in court Friday.

