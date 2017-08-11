BLM to rally in support of AR teen killed by officers

Black Lives Matter is scheduled to hold a rally in Marion, Arkansas, on Friday to respond to a fatal officer-involved shooting.

Marion police officers shot and killed Aries Clark, 16, on July 25.

Clark was killed outside an emergency shelter for children. He had left the center without permission, then returned with a BB gun in his hand.

Body camera footage shows officers pleading with Clark for ten minutes. They repeatedly asked him what they could do to help end the standoff and begged him to put the gun down. When Clark turned toward one of the officers and pointed the gun at him, two officers opened fire.

Black Lives Matter protesters said they don't believe the video that police released. They said the video was altered, but did not give specific details of why they believe that. (Note: WMC5 did edit the video police released in order to avoid showing Clark's death)

Clark's family members said they were disappointed by the release of the video.

Friday's rally is a call for police to release the "full, unedited" version of the video.

Black Lives Matter also wants the police department to explain why officers used deadly force on a teen they say was trying to commit suicide.

Prosecutors determined the officers who shot Clark were justified in their actions.

The Black Lives Matter rally is scheduled for noon at Marion Juvenile Detention Center. WMC Action News 5 will be at the rally to let you know what happens.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.