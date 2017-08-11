Germantown school district to allow students to watch Great American Eclipse

2010 eclipse as seen from France (Source: Denys via Wikimedia Commons)

Students in Germantown Municipal School District will be able to get out of class to watch the Great American Eclipse.

GMSD announced students at each school will have an opportunity to watch the solar eclipse Monday, August 21.

Some students will be allowed to go outside and watch the eclipse with official eclipse glasses, while others will watch NASA's official live eclipse broadcast.

GMSD said the eclipse is a great educational opportunity. The district said students are already engaged in eclipse-related lessons. Therefore, watch the eclipse is just an extension of those lessons.

The school district sent a letter home to parents explaining the eclipse plans.

The letter also gave parents permission to opt their student out of the eclipse viewing exercise or to keep their children at home during the eclipse without any penalty.

Shelby County Schools said it was still finalizing plans for its students.

10 great places to see the eclipse

Seeing the eclipse in Tennessee

Clarksville: 2:19 of totality

Gallatin: 2:40 of totality

Nashville: 1:57 of totality

Lebanon: 2:37 of totality

Cookeville: 2:32 of totality

For more information about seeing the Great American Eclipse in Tennessee, click here.

