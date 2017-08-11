Wings of Rescue flies 127 pets to shelters in need of adoptable pets

Hundreds of Mid-South pets will get a second chance at finding a forever home.

Wings of Rescue with the support of GreaterGood.org and Freekibble.com flew 127 at risk pets from Memphis to the Pacific Northwest.

The pets are going to shelters that have a shortage of adoptable pets. Without this second chance, some of these animals may have been euthanized in the Mid-South.

Wings of Rescue has flown nearly 2,000 Mid-South pets to shelters were they were adopted. Across the country, the group has flown more than 26,000 pets to safety.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.