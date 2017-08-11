House catches fire on Lofts Road - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

House catches fire on Lofts Road

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Connect
(Source: WMC Action News 5) (Source: WMC Action News 5)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

A house caught fire Friday morning in Memphis.

The house is located on Lofts Road, which is near the intersection of Tchulahoma Road and East Shelby Drive.

Memphis Fire Department has not released any details about the cause of the fire or if anyone was injured in the blaze.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly