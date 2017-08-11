$2.5K reward offered for last member of prolific Memphis robbery crew

The federal government offered a reward for anyone that could help agents arrest a Memphis man accused of more than 30 robberies.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosive (ATF) announced it would pay $2,500 to anyone who could help them arrest Tavares Clayborn.

Clayborn is charged in an investigation into a string of robberies in Memphis.

Investigators said Clayborn is one of five people who are responsible for 30 robberies and thefts of various distributors. Four of the thieves are in custody, but Clayborn remains at large.

Anyone with information about Clayborn should contact ATF at 1-800-ATF-GUNS (1-800-283-4867).

