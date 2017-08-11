15-year-old taken to hospital after being hit by car in front of school

A 15-year-old was hit by a car near Craigmont High School on Friday morning.

Memphis Police Department said the teen was taken to Le Bonheur Children's Hospital in non-critical condition. The teen's uncle said she had a broken leg but should be OK.

The driver that hit the teen stayed on scene.

The crash happened before 7:30 near the intersection of Covington Pike and Craigmont Drive.

MPD said the crash should be a reminder to drivers to be extra cautious in school zones; it should also be a reminder to students to always cross in a crosswalk and look both directions before walking.

