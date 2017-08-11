Elvis Week underway as Graceland honors 40th anniversary of Elvis' death

Four inmates escaped Coahoma County Jail on Friday morning.More >>
A 15-year-old was hit by a car near Craigmont High School on Friday morning.More >>
Scattered showers and thunderstorms will have an impact on your weekend plans.More >>
Elvis Week is underway in Memphis, and this year's festival will mark the 40th anniversary of Elvis' death.More >>
The federal government offered a reward for anyone that could help agents arrest a Memphis man accused of more than 30 robberies.More >>
Deputies said the child was less than an hour old, and her umbilical cord was still attached.More >>
With tensions high, U.S. and South Korean military officials plan to move ahead with exercises that North Korea claims are a rehearsal for war.More >>
Channing Tatum has hosted an impromptu dance party in a convenience store at a North Carolina gas station.More >>
The rapper also agreed to pay the girl's medical bills and to have her bathroom made handicap accessible.More >>
A suburban New York high school football player lifting a large log with teammates as part of a Navy SEALs-style drill has been hit in the head by the log and killed, raising questions about adapting such military training to young athletes.More >>
A disagreement over a microwave led to the murders of two children in North Charleston Monday, according to newly released 911 calls.More >>
The state Department of Corrections is investigating as an inmate at a South Carolina prison continues to use a cell phone and social media to post videos and even go live on Facebook flashing a knife despite being reprimanded twice for both.More >>
Police say while 11-year-old Jamoneisha Merritt slept, a 12-year-old girl threw boiling water in her face, which scalded her awake to suffer in agony.More >>
Prosecutors have released camera footage of a Lowcountry police officer being shot by a suspect.More >>
A Phenix City mom is outraged after her daughter came home with several bite marks from a Columbus daycare.More >>
