Elvis Week underway as Graceland honors 40th anniversary of Elvis' death

Elvis Week is underway in Memphis, and this year's festival will mark the 40th anniversary of Elvis' death.

Graceland said it expects this to be the largest Elvis Week ever. Fans from around the world are in Memphis to pay tribute to the King and experience the still vibrant legacy that he left behind.

The kickoff event starts at 2 p.m. at Graceland Soundstage. After paying a $10 fee, fans will be able to mingle, play Elvis trivia, listen to great music, and much more.

Tickets for this event are on sale individually through Graceland Reservations by calling 800-238-2000 or 901-332-3322 or online at Graceland.com.

Then from 8-11 p.m. the Elvis Week Dance Party takes center stage. This event is sold out, and it's sure to be an amazing time.

Elvis Week continues until August 19. For a full schedule of events, click here.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.