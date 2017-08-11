4 inmates escape Mississippi jail overnight; reward offered for their recapture

Four inmates escaped Coahoma County Jail on Friday morning.

Coahoma County Sheriff's Office confirmed the inmates were reported missing at 1:35 a.m. following a routine check inside the jail.

The escaped inmates have criminal charges of murder, rape, assault, and burglary. All neighboring law enforcement agencies have been alerted and are actively searching for the escapees.

There is a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of any of the suspects. Call 662-645-9300 if you have any information that can help.

The escaped inmates are Marquis Stevenson, Cordarius Thomas, Percy Bryant, and LeAndrew Booker.

Stevenson (whose last known residence was on Coker Avenue in Jonestown, Mississippi) was recently arrested and charged with statutory rape. He was out of jail on bond for a murder charge when he was arrested.

Thomas (whose last known residence was on Lynn Street in Clarksdale, Mississippi) was behind bars for residential burglary and simple assault.

Bryant (whose last known residence was on Mockingbird Lane in Clarksdale, Mississippi) was behind bars for aggravated assault.

Booker (whose last known residence was on Cherry Street in Clarksdale, Mississippi) was behind bars for burglary.

