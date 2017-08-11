4 inmates escape Mississippi jail overnight; reward offered for their recapture

Four inmates escaped Coahoma County Jail on Friday morning.
Coahoma County Sheriff's Office confirmed the inmates were reported missing at 1:35 a.m. following a routine check inside the jail.
The escaped inmates have criminal charges of murder, rape, assault, and burglary. All neighboring law enforcement agencies have been alerted and are actively searching for the escapees.
There is a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of any of the suspects. Call 662-645-9300 if you have any information that can help.
The escaped inmates are Marquis Stevenson, Cordarius Thomas, Percy Bryant, and LeAndrew Booker.
Stevenson (whose last known residence was on Coker Avenue in Jonestown, Mississippi) was recently arrested and charged with statutory rape. He was out of jail on bond for a murder charge when he was arrested.
Thomas (whose last known residence was on Lynn Street in Clarksdale, Mississippi) was behind bars for residential burglary and simple assault.
Bryant (whose last known residence was on Mockingbird Lane in Clarksdale, Mississippi) was behind bars for aggravated assault.
Booker (whose last known residence was on Cherry Street in Clarksdale, Mississippi) was behind bars for burglary.
Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.
A 15-year-old was hit by a car near Craigmont High School on Friday morning.More >>
A 15-year-old was hit by a car near Craigmont High School on Friday morning.More >>
Scattered showers and thunderstorms will have an impact on your weekend plans.More >>
Scattered showers and thunderstorms will have an impact on your weekend plans.More >>
Four inmates escaped Coahoma County Jail on Friday morning.More >>
Four inmates escaped Coahoma County Jail on Friday morning.More >>
Elvis Week is underway in Memphis, and this year's festival will mark the 40th anniversary of Elvis' death.More >>
Elvis Week is underway in Memphis, and this year's festival will mark the 40th anniversary of Elvis' death.More >>
The federal government offered a reward for anyone that could help agents arrest a Memphis man accused of more than 30 robberies.More >>
The federal government offered a reward for anyone that could help agents arrest a Memphis man accused of more than 30 robberies.More >>
Deputies said the child was less than an hour old, and her umbilical cord was still attached.More >>
Deputies said the child was less than an hour old, and her umbilical cord was still attached.More >>
With tensions high, U.S. and South Korean military officials plan to move ahead with exercises that North Korea claims are a rehearsal for war.More >>
With tensions high, U.S. and South Korean military officials plan to move ahead with exercises that North Korea claims are a rehearsal for war.More >>
Channing Tatum has hosted an impromptu dance party in a convenience store at a North Carolina gas station.More >>
Channing Tatum has hosted an impromptu dance party in a convenience store at a North Carolina gas station.More >>
The rapper also agreed to pay the girl's medical bills and to have her bathroom made handicap accessible.More >>
The rapper also agreed to pay the girl's medical bills and to have her bathroom made handicap accessible.More >>
A suburban New York high school football player lifting a large log with teammates as part of a Navy SEALs-style drill has been hit in the head by the log and killed, raising questions about adapting such military training to young athletes.More >>
A suburban New York high school football player lifting a large log with teammates as part of a Navy SEALs-style drill has been hit in the head by the log and killed, raising questions about adapting such military training to young athletes.More >>
A disagreement over a microwave led to the murders of two children in North Charleston Monday, according to newly released 911 calls.More >>
A disagreement over a microwave led to the murders of two children in North Charleston Monday, according to newly released 911 calls.More >>
The state Department of Corrections is investigating as an inmate at a South Carolina prison continues to use a cell phone and social media to post videos and even go live on Facebook flashing a knife despite being reprimanded twice for both.More >>
The state Department of Corrections is investigating as an inmate at a South Carolina prison continues to use a cell phone and social media to post videos and even go live on Facebook flashing a knife despite being reprimanded twice for both.More >>
Police say while 11-year-old Jamoneisha Merritt slept, a 12-year-old girl threw boiling water in her face, which scalded her awake to suffer in agony.More >>
Police say while 11-year-old Jamoneisha Merritt slept, a 12-year-old girl threw boiling water in her face, which scalded her awake to suffer in agony.More >>
Prosecutors have released camera footage of a Lowcountry police officer being shot by a suspect.More >>
Prosecutors have released camera footage of a Lowcountry police officer being shot by a suspect.More >>
A Phenix City mom is outraged after her daughter came home with several bite marks from a Columbus daycare.More >>
A Phenix City mom is outraged after her daughter came home with several bite marks from a Columbus daycare.More >>