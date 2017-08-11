Bronco from O.J. Simpson chase up for sale

The infamous white Ford Bronco that O.J. Simpson rode in as he tried to escape police in 1994 is up for sale.

The car was shown on millions of televisions on June 17, 1994. In fact, TV stations cut into the 1994 NBA Finals to show the slow speed police chase live.

Simpson was in the backseat of the Bronco as it drove down an interstate in California. He had a gun in his hand and was threatening to harm himself.

Police were trying to bring Simpson into custody after he refused to turn himself in for questioning in the homicides of Ron Goldman and Nicole Brown Simpson, O.J.'s ex-wife.

The Bronco is being sold by Simpson's former agent Mike Gilbert. Gilbert said he bought the Bronco and kept it hidden all these years so it wouldn't be used in "distasteful tours."

Gilbert is going to offer the Bronco for sale on Monday's episode of "Pawn Stars," which airs on History Channel.

Simpson was granted parole in July. He's eligible to leave prison October 1.

