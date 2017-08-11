Reward to find 2-year-old's killer surpasses $20K

The reward to find the killer of 2-year-old Laylah Washington is now over $20,000.

First Baptist Church Broad donated $2,000 to Crime Stoppers to add to the growing fund.

The money will go to anyone who gives authorities information that will help lead to an arrest for the murder of Laylah.

“This has been a slow but progressively mounting community effort and we are so pleased that we now can offer someone with information more than $20,000 to come forward,” Crime Stoppers executive director E. Winslow (Buddy) Chapman said.

The reward money includes:

$5,000 from Memphis City Council

$10,000 from the Governor’s office

$1,000 from Memphis Firefighters Association

$1,00 from Crime Stoppers

$2,000 from First Baptist Church Broad

Additional money from citizens

The total reward now sits at $20,092.

Laylah Washington was shot while sitting in the back of her mother’s car back in June. She died days later at Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital.

Since then, Memphis Police Department has been unable to make any arrests in the case.

