National cycling race coming to Memphis

USA Cycling has selected Memphis to host the national Cyclocross racing series this year.

Shelby Farms Park will host the Tri-Star CX race from September 30 to October 1.

It’s part of the American Cyclocross Calendar, which pits competitive cyclists from across the country.

“The popularity of year-round competitive cycling is growing nationally,” says Tri-Star CX’s race director Jonathan Pence. “We’re not just excited to be a part of a USAC nationally-sanctioned race, we’re excited for what we think will bring exposure to the sport locally and attract more competitive cycling races to Memphis.”

The race is expected to draw between 100-125 riders.

