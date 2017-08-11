6 Mercedes stolen from Horn Lake dealership; 2 still missing

A burglar got away with six Mercedes cars from a Horn Lake dealership.

The owner of Silver Star Imports on Wallace Lane told police the front gate locks on his business had been cut.

Upon searching the lot, he discovered six cars were missing. The vehicles were all Mercedes from 199-2009 models.

Horn Lake Police Department investigators worked with Memphis Police Department and located four of the stolen cars near Shelby Pines apartment complex in Memphis.

However, two of the Mercedes are still missing.

One missing car is a 1999 black Mercedes E43; the other is a 2009 white Mercedes 300.

No arrests have been made in this case.

If you know who may have taken these cars, call Horn Lake Police Department at 662-393-6174 or DeSoto County Crime Stoppers at 662-429-8477.

