What to expect during the 3 hours of the Great American Eclipse

The partial solar eclipse here in the Mid-South on August 21st will certainly be different from the total solar eclipse that will occur in about a 70 mile-wide path just to our north.

The partial eclipse will begin at 11:52 a.m. and end at 2:50 a.m. The peak of darkness or most coverage of the sun will occur around 1:22 p.m.

There are a lot of ways to show what the eclipse will look like in the sky from our vantage point. However, it's a bit harder to describe the other impacts of the eclipse. One of those is how dark it will get and for how long.

Ron Childers decided to show how dark it will be from start to finish over the nearly three hour period using a flash light and a round piece of cardboard (representing the moon) in a dark room.

Ron passes the cardboard slowly over the flashlight. The light slowly dims more and more. At 94 percent, it will look like dusk. If there is a cloudy sky, it will actually be even darker. When the cardboard completely covers the flashlight, that represents totality (you can see the path of totality for the upcoming eclipse a little farther down in this article).

Remember, since it will be a partial eclipse here in the Mid-South, you will need to wear your solar eclipse glasses the entire time.

10 great places to see the eclipse

Seeing the eclipse in Tennessee

Clarksville: 2:19 of totality

Gallatin: 2:40 of totality

Nashville: 1:57 of totality

Lebanon: 2:37 of totality

Cookeville: 2:32 of totality

For more information about seeing the Great American Eclipse in Tennessee, click here.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.