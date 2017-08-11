5 Great Things: Great Memphians honored

Students are greeted on the first day of school (Source: WMC Action News 5)

From musically gifted teens to an entire family dedicated to saving lives, this week we discovered there are great things happening in the Mid-South!

This week, hundreds of students were greeted at Berclair Elementary School by signs and smiles. For many families, nervous in the wake of immigration raids, they state the smiles help them to feel comfortable.

A young Memphian became the first African American female rugby player from Memphis to earn a college scholarship. Jovani Merritt earned a Division

I scholarship to Life University.

Mississippians are winning on the international track and field stage in a big way. Tori Bowie won gold in the 100 meter at the IAAF World Championships. Then, two days later, Sam Kendricks became a world champion in the pole vault.

At just 15 years old, Jadan Graves received a four-year, full-tuition scholarship to Berklee College of Music for his amazing piano skills.

One Memphis family, with a rich history of public service, is celebrating that another family member retires after more than 6 decades of wearing the uniform. The Winfields were part of the Memphis Fire Department from 1953 to 2017.

