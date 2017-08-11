Graceland to charge for Elvis Week vigil participation

For the first time ever, Graceland guests will not be able to participate in Elvis’ candlelight vigil for free.

In the past, visitors have been able to take part in the event without paying anything extra; that will change this year.

Guests will now need a property pass wristband to enter all non-ticketed areas of the Graceland property during Elvis Week. This property pass includes Elvis Week Entertainment Tent, Ticket Pavilion, restaurants and select gift shops, and free parking after 5 p.m.

These property pass wristbands are not for individual sale—they are included in Elvis Presley’s Memphis tickets.

A one day ticket is $28.75. Additional days are then available at a discounted price.

Despite this, guests will be able to watch the procession at no cost—they will just not be able to participate.

Graceland said the change is to keep every safe. They’ve also updated security measures to help ensure safe procedures.

