Severe weather moves through Mid-South

A bite from a feral cat has led to the death of one WT police officer. Two weeks ago a call came in to the University Police Department about a feral cat on campus that needed to be removed. Corporal Monty Platt responded to the call, not knowing what happened that day would end in tragedy. While attempting to capture the feral cat on campus, Platt was bitten hard enough that the cat's teeth went through his gloves and into his hand. Last week he started to feel sick, an...

