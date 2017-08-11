Severe weather moves through Mid-South - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Severe weather moves through Mid-South

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Connect

Live video from WMC Action News 5 is available on your computer, tablet and smartphone during all local newscasts. When WMC Action News 5 is not airing a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent newscasts. Internet Explorer users please note compatibility mode may disable display of the live player, disable compatibility mode if you do not see player.

(Source: Pixabay) (Source: Pixabay)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Shelby County and its surrounding areas that expired at 2 p.m.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly