Officers hand out stuffed animals to Memphis children

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Members of Memphis Police Department took the time to donate stuffed animals to children across the city.

The stuffed animals were donated by members of Heartsong Church, who gave the toys to each MPD precinct.

The animals represented “a small token of kindness” for MPD to share with the children.

