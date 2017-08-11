Family of Ismael Lopez requests federal investigation

Lopez was asleep with his wife when officers arrived at their house. The warrant was intended for a man who lived across the street. (Source: WMC Action News 5)

Bullet holes can be seen in the door of Lopez's home. (Source: WMC Action News 5)

Attorneys for the family of Ismael Lopez, who was shot and killed by Southaven Police Departement in July, reached out to United States Attorney General Jeff Sessions to request a federal investigation.

Attorney Murray Wells sent the letter to Sessions on Friday, asking for accountability and justice.

Lopez was shot and killed when officers served a warrant to the wrong home. The warrant was intended for a man who lived across the street from Lopez.

In the letter, Wells noted that SPD has not identified the officers, nor has the department offered an explanation to how the shooting occurred or offered any condolences to Lopez's family.

Wells said evidence indicates that Lopez was shot in the back of the head through a closed door.

Wells also said SPD’s report of the incident incorrectly identified Lopez as an offender and as Caucasian in an effort to shift blame.

"We believe this to be intentional and an effort to shift blame to a man who was sleeping in his bed, with his wife, when the Southaven Police Department trespassed upon his property without any legal authority or purpose, yet purporting to be acting under the color of the law."

You can read the full letter to AG Sessions below:

