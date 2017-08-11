Applications open for 'Citizen's University'

Applications are now open for Shelby County Government Citizen's University.

The 11-week course gives citizens a look at how government works and how their tax dollars are spent.

Classes will meet Thursday nights from 6 to 8 at various locations from September 14 until November 30.

Presentations will come from the mayor, public works, elected officials, and more.

