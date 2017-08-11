Still a few rain chances this weekend

Torrential rain across the Memphis metro Friday afternoon-- in some cases, more than 2" fell, causing flooding in many areas, including South Memphis.

Over the weekend, expect a slight chance of a few showers each day, with partly to mostly cloudy skies and highs in the mid 80s. After today's storms, lots of people are curious about severe weather; the good news? A strong storm or two is possible, but severe weather is not likely.

Stable air is moving in behind the cold front, which will allow dew points to get back down into the 60s for Saturday. While we should see a slight chance for some return moisture Sunday, storm chances are low with only a 30% chance of a shower.

Your best bet? Pack an umbrella for any weekend plans and keep it close to WMC Action News 5.

Meteorologist Andrew Kozak

