Warrants issued for suspect in Chewalla Lake murder

A CrossFit athlete from DeSoto County who placed 12th overall in his division at The CrossFit Games did more than show the world he's an incredible athlete. Gus Vandervoort showed the world that he's got heart.More >>
Shelby County District Attorney’s office sent letters out to parents reminding them to send their children to school.More >>
When you think of sports in the Mid-South, bobsledding is not usually at the top… which makes what Sable Otey is doing much more impressive.More >>
Attorneys for the family of Ismael Lopez, who was shot and killed by Southaven Police Departement in July, reached out to United States Attorney General Jeff Sessions to request a federal investigation.More >>
The WMC Action News 5 investigators uncovered court documents that put the competency of a man accused of running down and killing a Memphis police officer in question.More >>
Deputies said the child was less than an hour old, and her umbilical cord was still attached.More >>
Initial reports say staff complained of dizziness and nausea.More >>
Prosecutors have released camera footage of a Lowcountry police officer being shot by a suspect.More >>
We’re getting a closer look at a shooting in Hampton County that left an officer severely injured. Quincy Smith is still recovering after being shot multiple times.More >>
Channing Tatum has hosted an impromptu dance party in a convenience store at a North Carolina gas station.More >>
The mother of a 7-month-old Lexington County child will spend the rest of her life in prison without parole after her conviction of homicide by child abuse.More >>
Several Richland County EMS employees are making claims that a county administrator told them they should kill themselves or just quit if they are unhappy with their jobs.More >>
Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott has been suspended for six games after an NFL investigation of his domestic violence case out of Ohio.More >>
A suburban New York high school football player lifting a large log with teammates as part of a Navy SEALs-style drill has been hit in the head by the log and killed, raising questions about adapting such military training to young athletes.More >>
What started as a happy story Friday quickly turned sour. Macey, the Great Dane that was on the run for more than 40 days, has died.More >>
