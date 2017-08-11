Warrants issued for suspect in Chewalla Lake murder

Authorities issued a warrant for a man suspected of killing and dumping another man's body in a North Mississippi lake.

Marshall County investigators said 31-year-old Joshua Fletcher of Louisiana is accused of killing 19-year-old Samuel Smith sometime in late July.

Smith’s body was found in Chewalla Lake on July 29.

If you know where Fletcher may be, call the Marshall County Sheriff's Department at 662-252-1311.

