Memphian hopes for 2nd shot at Olympics with bobsledding

When you think of sports in the Mid-South, bobsledding is not usually at the top… which makes what Sable Otey is doing much more impressive.

Otey is a Memphian and a member of Team USA. She’s currently training at Mid-South Ice House in an attempt to qualify for the 2018 Winter Olympics.

In 2011, Otey was training for the 2012 Olympic trials in track and field, when her career was derailed.

"I ended up getting pregnant in 2011 with my son,” Otey said.

Before she could reach the finish line, it was all over.

"I didn't even watch the Olympics that year. Just because I was kind of sad,” she said.

But when one door closed, another opened.

In 2015, her Godbrother introduced her to bobsledding.

“I didn’t know anything about it,” Otey said.

But she began training and entered the Bobsled combine with the hopes of getting a spot on Team USA. Soon after, she got an email saying she made it.

From that point on, Otey has trained day and night to get back to the Olympic trials, this time on the ice.

Between her job as a P.E. teacher at Lowerance Elementary and as a mom, Otey has a full plate.

But she said she does it for her students, her son, and her husband.

"I come home and crash, and they take care of everything,” she said. “This morning my son was out there. My husband was out there recording me do hill sprints. My son was, 'oh she's really fast,' encouraging me to go faster, push myself to go harder."

Otey’s younger sister Leanna, who is in the Army and stationed in Germany, said anytime she’s home, she helps her sister get ready.

"Some people just luck up and get stuff, but she worked hard for this,” Otey’s sister Leanna said. “I'm going to be coming. I'm going to fly all the way across to Korea just to see her."

Otey said she expects to find out if she’s competing in the Olympics by November.

Otey has set up a GoFundMe to help pay for her travels for Olympic qualifying events. Click here if you would like to donate.

