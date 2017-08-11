Oxford PD searches for credit card fraud suspect - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Oxford PD searches for credit card fraud suspect

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
OPD believes this man is involved in credit card fraud. (Source: Oxford Police Department) OPD believes this man is involved in credit card fraud. (Source: Oxford Police Department)
OXFORD, MS (WMC) -

Oxford Police Department published photos of a man they believe to be a suspect in a credit card fraud case.

The photos show the man using an ATM and driving away in a white SUV. 

If you can help OPD identify the man in these photos, call 662-232-2400.

