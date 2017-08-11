DA sends warning letter to parents about truancy - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

DA sends warning letter to parents about truancy

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
(Source: WMC Action News 5) (Source: WMC Action News 5)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Shelby County District Attorney’s office sent letters out to parents reminding them to send their children to school.

The letter emphasizes that parents and guardians are required to make sure their children go to school.

“Prosecutors rarely get a chance to prevent a crime from happening,” the note reads. “With the crime of truancy, I have that unique opportunity.”

The note, which is signed by District Attorney General Amy Weirich, is attached below:

