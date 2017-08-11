Man arrested, charged in Chatham Village home invasion robberies

Memphis police have arrested a suspect in connection to several home invasion robberies.

On Wednesday, Aug. 9 police took 20-year-old Joshua Simpson in custody after they saw him driving a vehicle taken in one of the home invasions.

Simpson is charged with aggravated kidnapping, multiple counts of aggravated burglary, robbery, and evading arrest.

Two of the incidents occurred in the Chatham Village apartments on Noyes Court.

In these cases, the homeowner was confronted in the middle of the night by a male who demanded money.

In one case, an elderly victim was forced into her own trunk and driven to an ATM machine.

This investigation is ongoing, and police said more charges are pending.

