1 critical in multiple-vehicle crash at Knight Arnold and Lamar

First responders are on the scene of a major crash involving multiple vehicles at the intersection of Knight Arnold Road and Lamar Avenue.

Memphis police confirmed at least one person is in critical condition after they were ejected.

Our crew on the scene reports the eastbound lane of Lamar Avenue into Memphis is closed.

We spoke with two of the drivers involved in the crash. They said a red Chevy S10 pickup truck was going westbound on Lamar in the left turning lane, but they continued through the light instead.

This caused a head-on collision with a white Lincoln Navigator in the eastbound lane of Lamar turning left onto Knight Arnold.

They said the Navigator was pushed out of his lane into the left travel lane on East Lamar. A Chevy Trailblazer hit the Navigator, which pushed the Trailblazer into the trailer of an 18-wheeler.

All three vehicles were in the east lanes of Lamar.

Details are still limited at this time. We will update this story as more information becomes available.

