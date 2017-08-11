An early forecast for the eclipse

We're just over a week away from the Great American Eclipse.

On August 21 at 1:22 p.m., the moon will pass between the Earth and the sun casting a shadow across the U.S. from coast to coast.

The path of the total eclipse will not pass directly over the Mid-South, but we will be close enough the see the moon block about 94 percent of the sun, which promises to be a spectacular sight nonetheless.

The big question as the date approaches is what the weather will be like that day.

Rain or an overcast sky will certainly put a damper (no pun intended) to what is one of the most anticipated celestial events of the year and the first coast to coast eclipse in almost 100 years.

The First Alert Forecast Team puts out a 7 Day forecast every day and August 21 is just outside that range, but we have forecast model data that can give us a glimpse into what the weather pattern may be like at that time.

The two forecast models that we typically use for long range forecasts are the GFS and the European models. At this time both models are indicating a mainly dry pattern with a minimum amount of cloud cover over the Mid-South that day.

The models are also showing temperatures near normal limit, around the lower 90s with a light northeast wind which would limit humidity. That's great weather for eclipse viewing!

Keep in mind that this long range forecast can change as the date draws near, but at this time we're optimistic about the weather here in the Mid-South for the Great American Eclipse.

