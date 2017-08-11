Heavy rains bring flash flooding, storm damage

A tree split in half and crashed on an abandoned house on Southern Ave. (Source: WMC Action News 5)

A line of thunderstorms swept through the Mid-South on Friday, leaving flooded streets and downed trees.

It didn't last long, but the afternoon's thunderstorm packed a punch and left some residents literally swimming in flood waters.

“Look man, we having fun!” said Daryl Williams, who lives in the neighborhood of Trigg and College.

Some people tried to make the best of a bad situation, while others were stuck.

“I didn't anticipate the water being so high,” said one driver. “Look like the water just coming from everywhere.”

The driver stalled right in the middle of Trigg and College after misjudging how deep the water was.

“I mean if I open the door now it will probably come on up to the windshield,” they said.

Neighbors said this isn't the first time they've seen this.

“All the time,” said Nikarra Seward, who lives in the neighborhood. “All the time! They're not doing the right thing on these drains and stuff. These drains have been like this for a long time.”

They want to see the city fix the problem.

“Get these drains cleaned out all the way good,” Williams said. “Because every time it rains, this is what's going to happen, this is what's going to happen.”

Not far away on Southern Avenue, Mother Nature showed its might when a tree split in half from strong winds and crashed on an abandoned home.

"Wow! That's something,” said neighbor Jonathan Lee. “That's nature for ya though.”

City crews used chainsaws to clean debris from the road.

“Thankfully, no one was at home, no one lived there,” Lee said.

This was nowhere near the historic storms we've seen this year, but Friday afternoon's quick downpour definitely left an impact.

