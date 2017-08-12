Southaven looking for two people of interest in Walmart fire

Southaven Police Department is looking for two people of interest in two separate fires that happened at a Walmart.

Police said two small fires were set intentionally at the Walmart located near the intersection of Goodman Road and Southcrest Parkway in Southaven.

The fires happened on Sunday, Aug. 6, just after 11:30 p.m.

Police said two small fires were set in the sports goods and car care sections, and employees worked quickly to extinguish the flames and evacuate the building.

Police said the two people in the picture may be able to help them determine what happened on Aug. 6.

If anyone recognizes the people, they can call the DeSoto County Crime Stoppers at (662) 429-TIPS or Southaven Fire Department at (662) 393-7466.

