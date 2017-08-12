Deputies capture one of the escaped Mississippi inmates

Coahoma County deputies apprehended one of the four suspects who escaped from the Coahoma County Jail.

The four escaped Friday around 1:35 a.m.

Deputies said they captured Cordarius Thomas at around 3:20 a.m. Saturday.

Marquis Stevenson, Percy Bryant, and LeAndrew Booker remain at large, and there is a $1,000 reward per individual for information leading to their apprehension.

