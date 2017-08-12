Woman unable to walk saves disabled aunt from house fire

A true story of heroism rose from the ashes of a frightening Memphis house fire Friday.

A woman without the ability to walk was able to not only escape herself, she was also able to save the life of her aunt.

"When I heard the first oxygen tank explode, I was like we have to get further,” said Tiffani Williams. “That's when I put her on my lap and started scooting down the steps."

Tiffani said it's a blessing

“It's nothing but God,” Tiffani said. “I know that he was there."

She has been out of work for two months because of a leg surgery that prevented her from walking.

Her aunt Paula Turner has cerebral palsy and has been disabled her entire life.

But on Friday, this family lost everything.

"She has a window unit in her room,” Tiffani said. “It caught fire."

Tiffani said her aunt pulled her breathing machine off to make it beep loudly to wake her up. She said she woke up, smelled smoke, and then rushed into her aunt’s room and saw flames by the window.

She said her first thought was "get her out."

“I snatched her curtain down which was behind her, threw it on the floor, pulled her off the bed, put her on the curtain and got in front of her and started dragging her out of the house," Tiffani said.

Tiffani, Paula, and her three children lost everything and are staying with a family member.

However, Tiffani said she knows everything happens for a reason.

"If she wouldn't have pulled her thing out, I wouldn't have heard the alarm so to me she saved both of us," Tiffani said.

A GoFundMe has been set up for the family. If you would like to donate, click here.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.