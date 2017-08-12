Union Grove Baptist Church hosts back to school giveaway - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Union Grove Baptist Church hosts back to school giveaway

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Giving back was definitely the theme of one community event at Union Grove Baptist Church. 

The church held its Community Service Day on Saturday, where they provided everything a family could need for back to school. 

They gave out free school supplies, free school uniforms, free clothes, free health education, and more. 

They also provided plenty of non-school related fun for both children and adults. 

