Ruby Wilson Scholarship awarded to aspiring musician

An aspiring musician was awarded some financial help while paying tribute to "The Queen of Beale Street" at the same time.

Stax Music Academy student Asiya Buchanan received the first ever Ruby Wilson Memorial Scholarship at B.B. King’s downtown.

The 15-year-old received $1,000 to help pay for a full year's tuition at the school.

Christy Valentine with the Soulsville Foundation said many of the students depend on donors and friends to help them participate in the academy.

She said honoring Wilson in this way is like bringing two Memphis institutions together.

"This is truly a living breathing manifestation of the Stax legacy come to life,” Valentine said. “So the Stax Music Academy is the newest iteration of what Stax Records was in the 1960s."

Stax says no child is ever turned away from the academy because of an inability to pay.

