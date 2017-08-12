Ascent CEO announces plans to retire by end of 2017

An Arkansas lawmaker announced he's retiring from running a group that owns a daycare where a young boy died in a hot van.

State Representative Dan Sullivan, CEO of Ascent Children's Health Services, told employees in an email he plans to retire at the end of the year.

Ascent was sued in July by the mother of Christopher Gardner after he was left in a hot daycare van, where he died.

That daycare is under a one-year probation.

Another facility in Little Rock is under probation after separate instances of unsupervised kids.

