Germantown high school alum stars in ‘Detroit’

We're sending a HIGH 5 to a former Germantown student lighting up the Hollywood screen in a major motion picture now out in theaters.

Nathan Davis Jr. graduated from Houston High School in 2012.

You can see him in the movie, "Detroit," right now, starring John Boyega, John Krasinski, Anthony Mackie, and other big names.

Davis invited his former choir director, Dr. William Rayburn to all of the red-carpet events leading up to the recent premiere.

